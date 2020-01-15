NJPW Bringing Lion’s Break Project 3 To WrestleCon 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that they are bringing the Lion’s Break Project to WrestleCon 2020, which will be held over WrestleMania weekend. WrestleCon has issued a statement and said that Lion’s Break will replace Europe v The World show.

Names confirmed for Lion’s Break Project 3 are Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. The event will take place on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Florida. The company has said that more information on appearing wrestlers and match cards will be announced at a later date.

Lion's Break Project 3 is coming to Tampa on Thursday April 2!



Lion’s Break is NJPW’s developmental branch which has been holding shows since November of 2018 under the banner of Lion’s Break Project. Several big name NJPW stars appear on the show, but it is mainly a chance for the young lions training at the LA Dojo to show their abilities.

Lion’s Break Project 1 and 2 was held in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center and featured upcoming NJPW stars. At Lion’s Break Project 2, Barrett Brown, Misterioso and the Riegel Twins made their NJPW debuts.

The Lion’s Break Project was announced back in July 2018 soon after NJPW opened their LA Dojo. Lion’s Break is similar to the company’s Lion’s Gate Project in Japan.