NJPW Cancels Events Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced they are canceling all events from March 1st until March 15th, 2020 as a result of recommendations made by the Japanese Ministry of Health in regard to the Coronavirus outbreak. Among the canceled events is the promotion’s anniversary show on March 3rd which was to feature Hiromu Takahashi taking on Tetsuya Naito.

Also amongst the canceled events is the New Japan Cup this year, which was to begin March 4th, 2020. There is currently no word on if these shows will be made up at a later date or how this will impact the rest of NJPW’s schedule.

“In light of recommendations made on February 26 by the Japanese Ministry of Health connected to the new Coronavirus COVID-19, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all live events scheduled between Sunday March 1 and Sunday March 15,” an NJPW press release for the canceled events reads.

February 26, 2020

NJPW canceled events:

Anniversary Tour

Sunday March 1: Mito Municipal Gymnasium, Ibaraki

Monday March 2: Big Palette Fukushima

Anniversary Event

Tuesday March 3: Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo

New Japan Cup