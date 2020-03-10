NJPW Cancels Remainder Of New Japan Cup Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled the remainder of the New Japan Cup this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. NJPW has canceled all events up until March 21st, 2020.

The following scheduled events have been officially canceled by the promotion:

Tuesday, March 10, Okayama

Thursday, March 12, Korakuen Hall

Friday, March 13, Korakuen Hall

Saturday, March 14, Chiba

Monday, March 16, Toyama

Tuesday, March 17, Saitama

Wednesday, March 18, Shizuoka

Friday, March 20, Niigata

Saturday, March 21, Niigata

In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, NJPW events for the remainder of the New Japan Cup between March 16 and 21 have been cancelled.https://t.co/FKfzPR2tPh#njpw #NJPWTogether pic.twitter.com/VtTgSArg8E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2020

“After NJPW events between March 1 and 15 were canceled as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, and acting under the recommendations laid out by a specialist government task force meeting on Tuesday, March 10, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel the five events remaining in the New Japan Cup tour between March 16 and 21,” an NJPW press release reads.

NJPW Cancels New Japan Cup For 2020

The promotion is stating the events are canceled and there has been no mention of making up the dates later in the year. New Japan announced on February 26th, 2020 that they were canceling events from March 1st to 15th due to recommendations from the Japanese Ministry of Health.