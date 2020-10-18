Sunday, October 18, 2020

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

The Tokyo Dome will once again be hosting two nights of NJPW action

By Jake Jeremy

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year’s Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.

This year’s event was the first time that the 2-night WK format was used. That was presumably due to the fact that January 4th (the traditional date for WK) was a Saturday and January 5th a Sunday. The 2021 shows do not fall on a weekend, so this announcement was somewhat unexpected.

New Japan managed to draw over 70,000 fans in the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 14 over the two nights earlier this year.

Kota Ibushi will once again be in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom, having won the G1 Climax tournament this weekend. His opponent will likely be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito, however that is not yet confirmed.

Wrestle Kingdom 14
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 from the Tokyo Dome (January 4th & 5th, 2020)

