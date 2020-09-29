NJPW President Harold Meij Stepping Down

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that President/CEO Harold Meij will be stepping down from his position over the next month. Meij had been in the role since May of 2018.

A statement at the NJPW website reads, “At a meeting of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s parent company Bushiroad’s board of directors today September 29, 2020, a change was announced in NJPW’s directorship. This change will take effect at the beginning of NJPW’s 50th year of trading on October 23rd.”

- Advertisement -

Takami Ohbari will take over for Meij in the role. Ohbari is the current CEO of NJPW of America.

Meij wrote a blog on the NJPW website talking about his experiences with the promotion.

“Even though we have escaped from the difficult times when we couldn’t play at all due to the corona wreck, the impact still remains,” A Google Translation of Meij’s blog reads.

“I wanted to continue this mission responsibly until the day when I could say ‘I’ve returned to the state before Corona’ and ‘New Japan Pro-Wrestling is completely okay’, but I have to say goodbye to everyone. It’s time to have to. Please forgive me for the announcement at this time during the ‘G1 CLIMAX 30’ due to the general meeting of shareholders.”

Check out our ongoing coverage of the G1 Climax tournament: