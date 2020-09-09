NJPW Reveals 2020 G1 Climax Participants

The G1 Climax tournament this year will begin on September 19th, 2020 in Osaka. New Japan Pro Wrestling has just released the list of participants for the tournament this year. Fortunately, it appears many of the wrestlers who had to miss the New Japan Cup and other events, are now able to perform in the upcoming tournament.

The list of participants is below:

G1 Climax 30 A Block:

Kota Ibushi (2019 G1 Winner)

Jeff Cobb

Kazuchika Okada (2012, 2014 G1 Winner)

Tomohiro Ishii

Will Ospreay

Shingo Takagi

Minoru Suzuki

Taichi

Jay White

Yujiro Takahashi

G1 Climax 30 B Block:

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2007, 2015, 2018 G1 Winner)

Juice Robinson

Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano

Yoshi-Hashi

Tetsuya Naito (2013, 2017 G1 Winner)

Sanada

Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA

Evil

Wrestlers entered into last year’s tournament that aren’t included this year include AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Bad Luck Fale.

The tournament will conclude with three straight nights at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Sumida, Tokyo from October 16-18.

While the tournament normally takes place during the summer months, it was always meant to be pushed back to the fall this year. The schedule change this year was due to the 2020 Olympic Games that were ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.