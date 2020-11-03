Tuesday, November 3, 2020

NJPW Star Talks COVID-19 Restrictions ‘Easing’ In Japan

Rocky Romero discusses how Japan is starting to 'open' up in terms of COVID-19 restrictions

By Jake Jeremy
NJPW
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Rocky Romero recently discussed the pandemic situation in Japan. The CHAOS member discussed COVID-19 on the Talk’n Shop podcast, which he co-hosts along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

“We’ve got a big show on November 7” Romero began on the podcast. November 7th is when New Japan hosts Power Struggle in Osaka. That show will be headlined by Tetsuya Naito vs EVIL for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

The show will also feature Kota Ibushi vs Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Double Championships Right To Challenge Contract.

Rocky Romero on Japan ‘opening up’

“Borders are starting to open up a little bit” Rocky Romero continued. “So guys are still having to go in there [Japan] and quarantine for two weeks before. So that kind of sucks, but things are starting to move along and we’re starting to see some of the talent going to be going back and forth [between the UK, US and Japan].”

Romero would finish by confirming that Japanese venues are currently allowed to have 40% capacity for venues. This would include the Tokyo Dome, where New Japan will be running Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th and 5th.

“That’s kind of exciting. About, I think, 40% open is the capacity of each arena. So that’s kind of cool, so things are moving along in the right direction.”

Are you looking forward to Wrestle Kingdom in January? Let us know in the comments

rocky romero

