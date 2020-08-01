NJPW Strong to Premiere Friday, August 7th on NJPW World

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling released a video announcement made by NJPW of America CEO, Takami Obari. He discussed how NJPW wrestlers based in the United States are not currently able to travel to Japan to partake in NJPW events.

In the meantime, NJPW Strong will be a weekly show on NJPW World. Obari mentions that it’s difficult for US-based wrestlers to compete in Japan. Starting Friday, at 10PM Eastern, NJPW Strong will be presented on NJPW World.

- Advertisement -

It will begin with New Japan Cup USA 2020, an eight-man single elimination tournament, and the winner will be eligible to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Jon Moxley, at a later date.

The first round matches are as follows, and are scheduled for the premier episode on August 7th.

LEC presents the official NJPW Cup 2020 in the USA bracket!



Who do you have?



The action all starts Friday August 7 at 10e/9c/7p!https://t.co/0GoZpz8QkF#NJoA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/CXHbJ0kQZb — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 1, 2020

August 7th: New Japan Cup USA First Round

Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA

Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa

David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

Brody King vs. Tama Tonga

August 14th: New Japan Cup USA Semifinals

Two semifinal matches

August 21st: New Japan Cup USA Final