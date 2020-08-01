NJPW Strong to Premiere Friday, August 7th on NJPW World

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling released a video announcement made by NJPW of America CEO, Takami Obari. He discussed how NJPW wrestlers based in the United States are not currently able to travel to Japan to partake in NJPW events.
In the meantime, NJPW Strong will be a weekly show on NJPW World. Obari mentions that it’s difficult for US-based wrestlers to compete in Japan. Starting Friday, at 10PM Eastern, NJPW Strong will be presented on NJPW World.
It will begin with New Japan Cup USA 2020, an eight-man single elimination tournament, and the winner will be eligible to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Jon Moxley, at a later date.
The first round matches are as follows, and are scheduled for the premier episode on August 7th.
August 7th: New Japan Cup USA First Round
- Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa
- David Finlay vs. Chase Owens
- Brody King vs. Tama Tonga
August 14th: New Japan Cup USA Semifinals
- Two semifinal matches
August 21st: New Japan Cup USA Final
- Final match