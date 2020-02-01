NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 Day 1 Live Coverage and Results

Today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold the first day of their two-day event, The New Beginning in Sapporo. The event will be held at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Sapporo City, Japan. This event will be available to watch on their live streaming service, NJPW World. English and Japanese commentary are available.

Start times are as follows:

Pacific USA: February 1st, 1AM

Eastern USA: February 1st, 4AM

UK: February 1st, 9AM

Japan: February 1st, 6PM

East Australia: February 1st, 8PM

Stream Links:

NJPW World (English Commentary)

NJPW World (Japanese Commentary)

The New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 Day 1 Card

Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) def. Tiger Mask IV & Yuya Uemura

The match began with both members of Bullet Club taking turns beating up Yuya Uemura. This built up to the hot tag to Tiger Mask. The crowd went wild as Uemura managed to put Phantasmo in a Boston Crab and hit him with his overhead suplex. Uemura got several near falls with a school boy and a small package hold. Taiji Ishimori submitted Yuya Uemura with the Yes Lock. (8:13)

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Toa Henare def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi & Yota Tsuji

Exactly three weeks from today, Manabu Nakanishi will retire from professional wrestling. The youngest and most sprightly wrestlers in this match, Tsuji and Toa Henare, made for the high point of this match as they fought. Toa Henare pinned Yota Tsuji with the Toa Bottom uranage. (9:41)

SHO, YOH, Will Ospreay & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI)

This was a fast-paced match, no surprise considering the majority were junior heavyweights. The main focus was on the two upcoming title matches involving the participants: Zack Sabre Jr. defending the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay tomorrow, and Roppongi 3K defending against Desperado and Kanemaru next week. Ryusuke Taguchi pinned DOUKI with the Dodon. Also, DOUKI brought a new metal rod, that was a little more professional than the one he was using before. (11:45)

Ryu Lee & Robbie Eagles vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)|Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. Bullet Club (KENTA & Jay White)

Kazuchika Okada & Jon Moxley vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Minoru Suzuki)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shingo Takagi