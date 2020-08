NJPW Vacates NEVER 6-Man Championships, Schedules 8 Team Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that, following EVIL’s defection to Bullet Club from Los Ingobernables de Japon, the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship has been vacated. It was previously held by EVIL, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi. Their reign lasted 206 days with 2 successful defenses.

To determine new champions, NJPW will hold a single-elimination tournament with eight teams during next week’s events as part of the Summer Struggle tour. The tournament is scheduled as follows:

New NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions will be determined next week!



Over four nights from Korakuen Hall, a stacked eight team tournament!https://t.co/i1tvQAvjpV#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/xT5LongK53 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 1, 2020

August 6 (First Round)

CHAOS (SHO, Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo & Jado)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & DOUKI)

August 7 (First Round)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

August 8 (Semifinals), August 9 (Final)