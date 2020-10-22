Note On The Return Of WWE Backstage

WWE recently confirmed the news that WWE Backstage will be returning to FS1 for a special episode this Friday but it wasn’t the original plan.

According to reports from PWInsider, the original plan was to air a special episode of Talking Smack right after SmackDown but the company nixed the idea for some reason.

The decision was then made to bring back the canceled WWE series for one night and it was a very late decision from the officials, according to the site.

This week’s episode of SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the MLB World Series airing on Fox and the special WWE Backstage episode will follow the broadcast of the Blue Branded Show.

WWE Backstage which debuted after SmackDown moved to Fox last year was cancelled this past June after the production of the show had been halted for some months due to coronavirus.

Talking Smack on the other hand originally premiered after the return of Brand Extension in 2016. It has been brought back recently and the show currently airs on Saturday mornings on the WWE Network.

WWE has not confirmed the names who will be hosting the special episode of WWE Backstage this Friday and it would be interesting to see if they confirm the personalities for the episode beforehand.