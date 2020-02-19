NWA Announces Crockett Cup 2020 Date & Location

The National Wrestling Alliance announced earlier this year that the Crockett Cup would return in April. An exact date or venue for the show was not immediately revealed, however. Already scheduled for the card is a rematch from the 2019 Crockett Cup event between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll.

The NWA revealed to its email subscribers yesterday that the 2020 version of the Crockett Cup will take place on April 19th, 2020 from the Gateway Arena in College Park, Georgia. The venue is the home arena for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. The arena is also roughly a 30-minute drive from the GPB Studios that the promotion tapes NWA Powerrr in.

Last year’s winners of the tournament were PCO & Brody King.

Crockett Cup 2020

Marty Scurll and Nick Aldis will once again square off for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the Crockett Cup this year. There is a new stipulation added to their match this year, however. If Scurll should lose and is not able to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, he will have to cut Aldis a cheque for $500,000.

Aldis originally wanted Scurll to pay to refund the cost of tickets for everyone who attends the event. Scurll later offered the stipulation that he would cut Aldis a cheque for $500,000 instead.