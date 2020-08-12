Wednesday, August 12, 2020

NWA Announces Weekly PPVs, Partnership With United Wrestling Network

The NWA is returning and partnering with the United Wrestling Network.

By Ian Carey
NWA Weekly PPVs coming soon

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning to live events starting next month. The promotion recently announced a partnership with the United Wrestling Network. The two companies will produce an ongoing series of weekly PPVs beginning September 15th.

The United Wrestling Network is a group of united promotions. These include Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Championship Wrestling from Arizona, and Championship Wrestling From Memphis. It was created in 2013 by David Marquez.

The shows will air live from Thunder Studios in Long Beach. They will be 90-minutes long and air on traditional PPV outlets as well as on the FITE app.

“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release. 

The tapings will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols. These include testing, temperature checks, and a zoning system which prevents people from entering certain areas.

“In my 30 years in both television production and promoting wrestling, this project will be the biggest of my career,” said UWN: Primetime LIVE Executive Producer David Marquez.

