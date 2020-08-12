NWA Announces Weekly PPVs, Partnership With United Wrestling Network

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning to live events starting next month. The promotion recently announced a partnership with the United Wrestling Network. The two companies will produce an ongoing series of weekly PPVs beginning September 15th.

The United Wrestling Network is a group of united promotions. These include Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Championship Wrestling from Arizona, and Championship Wrestling From Memphis. It was created in 2013 by David Marquez.

? BREAKING: The United Wrestling Network, @nwa & @Thunder_Inc are partnering to launch a new, live, weekly wrestling PPV series on national cable / satellite TV and streaming on @FiteTV!



“United Wrestling Network’s Primetime LIVE” will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/KBnIGqnNIO — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) August 10, 2020

The shows will air live from Thunder Studios in Long Beach. They will be 90-minutes long and air on traditional PPV outlets as well as on the FITE app.

“My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast,” said NWA Owner, Billy Corgan in a press release.

The tapings will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols. These include testing, temperature checks, and a zoning system which prevents people from entering certain areas.

“In my 30 years in both television production and promoting wrestling, this project will be the biggest of my career,” said UWN: Primetime LIVE Executive Producer David Marquez.