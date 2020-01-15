NWA Hard Times: Nick Aldis Vs. Flip Gordon Signed For Event

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that a “huge” inter-promotional match will take place on the company’s upcoming pay-per-view event, NWA Hard Times.

According to the announcement, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis will face Ring of Honor’s Flip Gordon in a singles match.

The match will take place at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, January 24 during the upcoming pay-per-view.

Nick Aldis has made appearances at ROH events this past weekend, with him attacking Marty Scurll at ROH Center Stage. Aldis also appeared at Honor Reigns Supreme, where he was run off by Villain Enterprises’ Brody King and Flip Gordon.

Marty Scurll has signed a new deal with ROH and has joined the booking team of the company. His new contract allows him the freedom to work with other promotions like the NWA.

The NWA Hard Times sold out in three hours when the tickets went live on December 20, 2019. The company also announced that the VIP tickets sold out in just three minutes. The quick sell out comes after their previous event, NWA Into The Fire also sold out in the three hours time frame.

Hard Times will also feature a tournament to crown a new NWA World Television Champion. The announcement was made during the Into The Fire pay-per-view, along with the announcement of Hard Times.

NWA Hard Times will take place on January 24, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia at the GPB Studios.