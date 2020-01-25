NWA put on an interesting show

The NWA Hard Times pay-per-view event is in the books.

The show took place on Friday night at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia and aired on FITE.tv.

The event sold out in three hours when the tickets went live on December 20, 2019. The company also announced that the VIP tickets sold out in just three minutes. The complete results from the show are below:

NWA Hard Times PPV Results

Trevor Murdoch defeated Question Mark to advance to the semifinals of the NWA TV Title tournament.

Dan Maff beat Zicky Dice to advance to the semifinals of the NWA TV Title tournament.

Ricky Starks defeated Matt Cross to advance to the semifinals of the NWA TV Title tournament.

James Storm and Eli Drake defeated The Rock & Roll Express and The Wilds Cards in a Triple Threat to win the NWA Tag Titles.

Thunder Rosa defeated Allysin Kay to win the NWA Women’s Championship.

Trevor Murdoch defeated Dan Maff to advance to the finals of the NWA TV Title tournament.

Ricky Starks defeated Tim Storm to advance to the finals of the NWA TV Title tournament.

Scott Steiner beat Aron Stevens by DQ in an NWA National Championship match.

Nick Aldis defeated Flip Gordon to retain the NWA Championship.

Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch in the tournament finals for the NWA TV Title