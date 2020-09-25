Update On The Future Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance’s weekly digital series NWA Power is not dead, according to NWA Champion Nick Aldis.

Power has been on hiatus for the past several months. The COVID-19 pandemic led the NWA to suspend television tapings. The season 3 finale, a ‘lost episode’ of repurposed footage, aired on the NWA’s Youtube channel in May.

Former NWA VP Dave Lagana resigned from the promotion ‘effective immediately’ on June 18th in the wake of sexual assault allegations by a female wrestler he worked with. As a result of the Lagana scandal, the NWA stated at the time, “All production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions.”

Since then, several key players from the NWA roster have found work elsewhere, most notably Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston and NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

The NWA recently partnered with the United Wrestling Network for a live, weekly PPV series, United Wrestling Network’s Primetime LIVE.

Earlier this week, an NWA fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m sad #NWAPowerrr is gone.” This caught the attention of Nick Aldis, who replied, “Steve, let me be crystal clear: #NWAPowerrr is not gone. Stay tuned.”

This is certainly encouraging news from the NWA Champion. The retro-themed studio wrestling show was building a loyal audience before things went off the rails earlier this year.