NWA Shockwave Digital Series Launching Next Week

The National Wrestling Alliance is back.

In a video released Tuesday afternoon, Joe Galli announced the launch of NWA Shockwave, a new digital series that will air Tuesdays on the company’s YouTube channel.

NWA Shockwave will feature exclusive content and brand new matches every Tuesday night at 6pm (Eastern). It will be presented in collaboration with United Wrestling Network, Prime Time Live and Thunder Studios.

Fans interested in viewing the show one day early each week can get access by supporting the NWA on Patreon.

Talent advertised includes Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Eli Drake, Aron Stevens, Kamille, and more.

For more on NWA Shockwave, check out the official announcement below: