NWA Star Says Promotion Will Probably Hold TV Tapings Again In Early 2021

Serena Deeb has become a top star in the NWA as she is the current Women’s Champion. She’s also been making AEW appearances.

Deeb made an appearance on The Hashtag Show to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she noted that the promotion will likely start holding TV tapings again in the coming months, perhaps as soon as next month.

- Advertisement -

“For the foreseeable future, I’m really excited. NWA is probably starting back up again with some tapings in January or early next year. My intention as champion is to defend it all over the world. I would love to be a platform to showcase other women. The possibilities are endless.”

The NWA had to briefly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it suspended Powerrr tapings in March. They’ve worked with AEW as well as partnered with UWN to run events.

Also, NWA has been airing matches every week that took place at past events for its Shockwave series.While this is an indication as to when there’s been no confirmation by the NWA on them resuming TV tapings.

Deeb teamed up with Big Swole to take on Ivelisse & Diamante on Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.