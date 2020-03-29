NWA’s Tim Storm Describes Meeting Joe Exotic

The Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is currently one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. It tells the story of roadside zoo operator Joe Exotic and his rivalry with others in his industry. Perhaps not surprisingly, Joe Exotic has a history in the wrestling business.

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion detailed meeting Joe Exotic recently in a video published on the NWA’s YouTube channel.

“One night I’m just kind of scrolling through and one of the features on Netflix is the top-10 current things and #1 on the list was ‘Tiger King’ which probably would not have registered with me except underneath the caption was ‘Joe Exotic’ with a picture and it immediately registered ‘oh my gosh, I know this guy.'”

Storm continued to say Joe was different but he was shocked by the charges he was convicted of.

“I knew Joe and knew that Joe was different. He was very open about his differences,” Storm continued. “When I heard about that, obviously shocked. The documentary goes into great depth about care of the animals and all of those things and then what he’s been not just charged with but convicted of, all of those things I never saw coming.”

Storm then talked about a show he was involved in that served as a fundraiser for Joe Exotic’s zoo.

“So the original contact was ‘would you be willing to come out, defend the North American Championship as a fundraiser to try and raise money to feed these saved animals?” Storm said regarding being contacted by the promoter for NWA Texoma. Storm continued to say that he agreed because he loves animals.

Tim Storm Wrestles On Show To Raise Money For Joe Exotic’s Animals

“Through Robert Langdon and through Joe, Joe started bringing his equipment out to Texoma and airing those episodes streaming, live streaming,” Storm continued.

Storm and Lagana then reiterated and made it clear that Joe Exotic was never a promoter with the National Wrestling Alliance but these NWA Texoma shows did live stream from his YouTube channel. Storm said the two shows he worked for that Joe was involved in were poorly attended.

“There were more ligers watching than there were true fans, I think,” Storm continued.

Storm then continued to talk about the experience of wrestling two of these shows. He also spoke about touring the tiger areas after hours.

The full conversation can be viewed in the player below: