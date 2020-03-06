nWo Members Set For Segment On WWE SmackDown

WWE continues to announce more things for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and the latest reveal includes the nWo.

On Thursday, WWE announced on their website that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will be appearing on “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss.

It should be noted that Hulk Hogan, who made an appearance on the show a few weeks ago to do a segment with then-WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, wasn’t advertised for the episode.

WWE touted the segment by noting, “What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!”

The company has already announced that Nash, Waltman, Hall, and Hogan will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Batista, Nikki & Brie Bella, and JBL have been confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame class. It should be noted that The announcement of the Bellas being inducted was made when they appeared on A Moment of Bliss two weeks ago.

It’s likely the three legendary stars will be talking about their induction during this segment.

This year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is taking place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, April 2. It will be part of WrestleMania 36 weekend.