NXT Champion Removed From Show Due To Injury, Big Show Reveals How Steve Austin Helped Him

Current NXT Cruiserweight Champion and Progress Tag Team Champion Jordan Devlin announced on Twitter recently that he is pulling out of Progress Chapter 103 due to elbow bursitis. He was replaced by Eddie Kingston.

Devlin, along with his tag team partner Scotty Davis were set to defend the tag titles against Anthony Henry and JD Drake but he announced that he will not be able to compete on the show as seen below:

Sorry to the @ThisIs_Progress fans and mgmt for missing #Chapter103 today. V.strenuous schedule lately and picked up a bit of elbow bursitis. It'll be fine in a week or so, I just didn't want to risk infection or aggravating it and prolonging my time out. See you guys soon. ? — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) February 23, 2020

As Jordan noted, he is not expected to stay out of action for very long and his removal was a precautionary measure to avoid the risk of aggravating the injury.

Big Show Reveals How Steve Austin Helped Him

Former World Champion The Big Show was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WWE Network series dubbed Broken Skull Sessions and during his appearance, the Monster Sized Athlete talked about a number of things.

WWE recently posted a clip from the show on their YouTube channel in which, Big Show recalls how a WWE star taught him how to be a ‘giant’ in the ring.

The WWE star was none other than the Texas Rattle Snake himself and according to Big Show, Stone Cold taught this to him during a trip to Europe. You can check out the clip posted by WWE below: