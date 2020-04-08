NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Announced

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship has been vacated. Former Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK due to Coronavirus and is unable to fulfill his duties as champion.

A tournament will be held to crown a new Cruiserweight champion, as announced by NXT General Manager William Regal on Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump web series.

Details on the tournament, including the entrants and the full bracket, will be revealed in the coming days.

As first announced by @RealKingRegal on @WWETheBump, a tournament will be held to determine an interim #WWENXT #CruiserweightChampion as @Jordan_Devlin1 is in the U.K. and unable to defend his title due to current circumstances.https://t.co/p5SbF3BAFj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2020

NXT has been in somewhat of a limbo state as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, WWE moved all television tapings to the WWE Performance Center. This included WrestleMania 36 this past weekend. It also resulted in the cancelation of NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay. Matches that were scheduled for that show are airing on NXT TV over the next several weeks.