NXT Draws 853k Viewers, 0.24 Demo Unopposed

This week’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network averaged 853,000 viewers. The show did a 0.24 in the Adults 18-49 demographic and finished 23rd on cable for the evening.

NXT ran unopposed this week without competition from AEW, which was preempted due to the NBA playoffs on TNT. Dynamite airs this Saturday night at 6pm (Eastern).

This was the most-watched episode of NXT this year and ties for the 2nd best demo rating of 2020. Viewership was up 38% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 50%.

NXT featured Johnny Gargano defeating Ridge Holland in an NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier, Legado del Fantasma in action, Shotzi Blackheart and Rhea Ripley teaming up and Velveteen Dream defeating Finn Balor in the main event in another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier.

