Thursday, August 20, 2020

NXT Draws 853k Viewers, 0.24 Demo Unopposed

By Michael Reichlin
NXT WWE PC
NXT from the WWE Performance Center

This week’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network averaged 853,000 viewers. The show did a 0.24 in the Adults 18-49 demographic and finished 23rd on cable for the evening.

NXT ran unopposed this week without competition from AEW, which was preempted due to the NBA playoffs on TNT. Dynamite airs this Saturday night at 6pm (Eastern).

- Advertisement -

This was the most-watched episode of NXT this year and ties for the 2nd best demo rating of 2020. Viewership was up 38% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 50%.

NXT featured Johnny Gargano defeating Ridge Holland in an NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier, Legado del Fantasma in action, Shotzi Blackheart and Rhea Ripley teaming up and Velveteen Dream defeating Finn Balor in the main event in another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier.

Click here for our full recap and takeaways from this week’s WWE NXT.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Renee Young Leaving WWE, Triple H Comments

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young has given notice that she is leaving the company. Young, real name Renee Good,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On If There Was Ever Heat Amongst The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson recently spent some time on the Arn Show talking about if there was ever heat within the 4 Horsemen. According...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Reason For Recent AEW Releases

Chris Jericho has been very vocal about WWE releasing some long time talents from their roster in the middle of the coronavirus...
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Comments On His Relationship With Jon Moxley

The Shield is considered to be one of the most impactful factions in the wrestling history and one of the main reasons...
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Results (8/19): Qualifying Matches, McAfee & Cole Have Showdown

The August 19, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

NXT Draws 853k Viewers, 0.24 Demo Unopposed

This week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network averaged 853,000 viewers. The show did a 0.24 in the Adults 18-49...
Read more
NXT

NXT Will Be Preempted Sep. 2, AEW Dynamite To Run Unopposed

The NXT show originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 2nd will now air on Thursday, September 3rd on the USA Network. The show...
Read more
NXT

NXT Head Writer Departs WWE, Triple H Comments

Former NXT head writer Joe Belcastro has left WWE. Triple H addressed Belcastro's departure recently on a media call to promote TakeOver...
Read more
AEW

AEW Announces Fans Can Attend Live Events At Limited Capacity Starting Aug. 27

AEW has announced the return of live events with fans in attendance. Starting with the August 27th edition of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds For Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

This Sunday at SummerSlam, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton in what's sure to be his most difficult title defense to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson On What Went Wrong For Enzo & Big Cass In WWE

Arn Anderson worked backstage as a producer in WWE during the main roster runs of Enzo and Big Cass. On a recent...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Reveals The Tiny Amount She Was Paid as an Orlando Magic Dancer

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics from her...
Read more
NXT

Triple H Says He’s “Moved On” From Velveteen Dream Controversy

According to comments made by Triple H on a recent media call to promote TakeOver XXX, Triple H isn't interested in fielding...
Read more
Wrestling News

Riddick Moss Was Reportedly In Line For A Major Push Before COVID-19

WWE Superstar Riddick Moss was allegedly in line for a significant push in the company prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Wrestling News

News On When Renee Young Is Leaving WWE

News broke recently that Renee Young is leaving WWE. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, Young is finishing up with...
Read more
Wrestling News

Aiden English On Vince McMahon’s ‘Rusev Day’ Thoughts

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English has commented on Vince McMahon's belief that the WWE Universe were mocking him and Rusev by chanting...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Documentaries Removed From the WWE Network

The WWE Network has quietly removed several documentaries from its streaming library featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC