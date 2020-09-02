Wednesday, September 2, 2020

NXT Draws Strong Viewership Tuesday, Could Be Changing Nights

By Michael Reichlin
NXT
NXT

This week’s special Super Tuesday edition of NXT on the USA Netework averaged 849,000 viewers. The show did a 0.26 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic to finish 10th on cable for the evening. The data comes courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily.

It was NXT’s second highest viewership and best performance in the key demo this year.

NXT has aired unopposed without competition from AEW for the past three weeks.

At this point, it is becoming abundantly clear that NXT and AEW benefit from running without direct competition from one another.

There is buzz within the industry that the USA Network has expressed interest in moving NXT off Wednesday nights. We’ve heard that WWE is receptive to the idea, but talks are still preliminary.

To get a more concrete look at NXT’s performance with and without competition, let’s take a look at how the show has performed over the past 6 weeks.

  • For the most recent 3 weeks that AEW and NXT went head-to-head, NXT averaged 693,000 viewers.
  • For the past 3 weeks running unopposed, NXT averaged 842,000 viewers.

NXT will air unopposed once again next Tuesday before settling back in to the Wednesday night timeslot on September 16th.

Discussion: Do you think AEW and NXT would benefit if NXT moved to a different night permanently?

