NXT Edges AEW In Viewership, Dynamite Scores Victory In Key Demo (7/8)

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

NXT won the night in total viewers, but it was AEW, which won in the key 18-49 demo. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 759,000 viewers, down last week’s 792,000. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.20 rating, down from 0.22 last week.

The episode featured North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All Match, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde vs. Drake Maverick and Breezango, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Johnny Gargano, and Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 715,000 viewers, down from the 748,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.28 rating, down from the 0.29 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured bouts such as Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho, FTR & Young Bucks vs. Butcher, Blade & Lucha Bros, Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela, SCU vs The Dark Order, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Private Party.