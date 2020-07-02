NXT Great American Bash Scores Viewership Win Over AEW Fyter Fest For Second Week

Viewership data is in for this week’s battle in the WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Wednesday Night War.

NXT won the night in total viewers, but it was AEW, which won in the key 18-49 demo. Here is the breakdown of the live and same-night DVR viewership, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

WWE NXT Viewership

NXT on the USA Network averaged 792,000 viewers, up last week’s 786,000. In the 18-49 demo, they drew a 0.22 rating, up from 0.19 last week.

The episode featured Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong in a strap match, Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai in a non-title match, Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Robert Stone, and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 748,000 viewers, up from the 633,000 viewers last week. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite pulled in a 0.29 rating, up from the 0.22 rating that the show did last week.

AEW Dynamite featured bouts such as AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Best Friends, AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford, Private Party vs. Proud ‘n’ Powerful, and Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow.