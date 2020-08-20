NXT Head Writer Departs Company, Triple H Comments

Former NXT head writer Joe Belcastro has left WWE. Triple H addressed Belcastro’s departure recently on a media call to promote TakeOver XXX on Saturday. He was asked about a possible replacement for Belcastro but according to Triple H, it will be business as usual on the NXT creative team.

“As far as the writing of NXT goes, we shift around a little bit as things happen. I won’t necessarily comment on people that aren’t necessarily talent for us but we have a team that works with NXT that includes Shawn Michaels, Brian James, myself. So, it’s a group and the ideas all go through that. It’s really business as usual for us,” Triple H said.

- Advertisement -

Triple H also spoke about what he has learned from doing live television with NXT since October.

“There’s a dramatic difference between doing taped television, doing live television, doing 1-hour live television vs 2-hours,” Triple H continued.

“I think the biggest difficulty for us has been in this time frame is just the shifting of everything,” he said. “COVID has really made doing all of this, in a way, exponentially harder.”

WWE currently has a job ad up on LinkedIn looking for a new lead writer for Smackdown but nothing on NXT. Johnny Russo recently updated his LinkedIn to say he started as NXT’s lead writer in July after having been working as a producer for the last year.

Please join me in wishing a Happy Birthday ??? to my colleague and friend @AgentJRusso I hope you have a great day today Johnny! #CMON #RT #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 11, 2020

Triple H’s NXT presents TakeOver XXX this Saturday from Full Sail University.