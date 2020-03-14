NXT Moving To Performance Center After Full Sail Suspends Group Events

This week’s episode of NXT was broadcasted from the Performance Center and it appears that the building will be the home of the Black And Yellow brand for the foreseeable future.

Full Sail University has announced that they are shutting down all classes, labs and “group events” until the end of April after coronavirus was declared a national emergency in the United States yesterday.

PWinsider is reporting that due to this step, next Wednesday’s NXT tapings from the arena has been suspended and the show will be broadcasted from the performance center for the foreseeable future.

WWE had brought in fans in three buses for this week’s NXT episode but the plan going forward will be to tape the show in an empty arena with only the essential personnel in attendance, similar to the broadcast of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

While no time table for it was released, the site notes that the current plan is to return to the Full Sail University campus for the show when it is feasible.

NXT is not the only event that has been affected by the epidemic. After the mentioned SmackDown episode, WWE has confirmed that this week’s episode of Raw will also air from the Performance Center under similar settings.

The company has mentioned that they are monitoring the situation and it’s likely that more events will be cancelled or rescheduled in future. We will keep you posted on the situation.