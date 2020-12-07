Monday, December 7, 2020
NXT New Year’s Evil Announced For January 6th, 2021

WWE announces the next special edition of NXT TV

By Michael Reichlin
NXT New Year's Evil
NXT New Year's Evil

WWE is reviving another WCW trademark for an NXT special event.

This year, we’ve seen WWE utilize several WCW pay-per-view names for special editions of NXT’s weekly television show. The Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc were very successful events for NXT. They produced strong viewership against AEW Dynamite. They also help with the pacing of storylines in between Takeover shows.

On January 6th, NXT will ring in the new year with New Year’s Evil. The official announcement was made during Sunday’s NXT Takeover: WarGames event.

AEW has taken a similar approach, with special editions of AEW Dynamite like Fyter Fest and last week’s Winter is Coming. Tony Khan has said AEW is planning special shows for Christmas week (when Dynamite is likely to be pre-empted) and New Year’s. AEW has also announced Beach Break for some time in January.

New Year’s Evil

New Year’s Evil is a WCW-era trademark, but that event never took place. Former WCW President had big plans to ring in the millennium with a stadium pay-per-view that would also include a rock concert from the band Kiss. Alas, it was not meant to be. The Visit The Damn Bell blog has an informative writeup of the whole story behind the ill-fated event.

Triple H held a media call Sunday night after Takeover: WarGames. He said it’s important to have ‘tent pole opportunities’ in between NXT’s big events (Takeovers). “Every show is a different chapter,” he said. Expect to see this trend continue in 2021. Triple H said WWE is also considering this concept for the NXT UK brand.

