Wednesday, December 16, 2020
NXT Preview (12/16): Ripley vs. Storm, Dunne vs. O’Reilly, Kross

By Michael Reichlin

NXT returns to the USA Network tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT will feature a #1 contender’s match, a ‘dream match’ between two of WWE’s best female wrestlers and the in-ring return of a former NXT Champion.

  • #1 Contender’s Match: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly. The winner faces NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT’s New Year’s Evil special on Wednesday, January 6th.
  • Grude Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm
  • Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) returns to action for the first time since surrendering the NXT Championship due to injury.
  • NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano teams with Austin Theory against Leon Ruff and Kushida.

Below, you can check out WWE’s promo video hyping the show.

Join us here tonight for our NXT Results & Takeaways.

