NXT Preview (12/16): Ripley vs. Storm, Dunne vs. O’Reilly, Kross

NXT returns to the USA Network tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT will feature a #1 contender’s match, a ‘dream match’ between two of WWE’s best female wrestlers and the in-ring return of a former NXT Champion.
- #1 Contender’s Match: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly. The winner faces NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT’s New Year’s Evil special on Wednesday, January 6th.
- Grude Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm
- Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) returns to action for the first time since surrendering the NXT Championship due to injury.
- NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano teams with Austin Theory against Leon Ruff and Kushida.
Below, you can check out WWE’s promo video hyping the show.
- Advertisement -
Join us here tonight for our NXT Results & Takeaways.