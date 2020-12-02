NXT Preview: Blackheart vs. Gonzalez For WarGames Advantage

WWE presents NXT Takeover: War Games this Sunday live on the WWE Network. As of this writing, WWE has announced one match for tonight’s “go home” edition of NXT on the USA Network

Shotzi Blackheart will face Raquel Gonzalez. The winner earns the advantage for their team this weekend at WarGames.

We’ll update this article if WWE announces any more matches before showtime. Check back later tonight for our weekly NXT results and takeaways.

The following matches are confirmed for NXT Takeover: WarGames:

WarGames: Undisputed ERA vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

WarGames: Team Shotzi vs. Team Candice

NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano