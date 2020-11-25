NXT Preview: Ladder Match for WarGames Advantage

NXT is back tonight with a new live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. With a week and a half until the next NXT Takeover event, the following items are confirmed for this week’s broadcast on the USA Network:

Ladder Match: A member of Undisputed Era vs. Pete Dunne (with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch). The winner earns a WarGames Advantage

Former NXT Champion Kevin Owens returns for a special edition of The KO show. His guest will be NXT North American Champion, Leon Ruff.

Ember Moon vs. Candice LaRae w/Indi Hartwell.

Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher

Plus, Rhea Ripley will address the NXT Universe.

