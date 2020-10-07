NXT Preview: Takeover 31 Fallout, Ember Moon

Tonight’s edition of NXT will be the first episode to take place from the new Capitol Wrestling Center arena at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Expect to see plenty of fallout from Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event. WWE is advertising the following:

Ember Moon will open the show after her surprise return at Takeover. Naturally, Moon has her sights set on NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

Kushida will face former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. WWE.com notes that this match will be the first match of the night.

We will also get injury updates on Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream – all of whom sustained injuries at Takeover. WWE says Balor received a CAT scan and has potential facial fractures), while O’Reilly cracked some teeth, Velveteen Dream has fractured wrist, and Cole has broken ribs.

Tune in to NXT Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA.