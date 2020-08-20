NXT Reschedules September 2nd Show Due To NHL Playoffs

The NXT show originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 2nd will now air on Thursday, September 3rd on the USA Network. The show is being moved to accommodate the NHL Playoffs broadcast schedule. This means that AEW Dynamite that week will run unopposed.

It is currently unknown if further episodes of NXT could be rescheduled as well. The NHL Playoffs are currently finishing up the Conference Quarter-Finals. The Stanley Cup finals are set to conclude no earlier than October 4th, 2020.

September 2nd will mark 3 straight weeks that AEW and NXT haven’t gone head-to-head. NXT ran unopposed last night, Dynamite will air on Thursday next week and NXT will be pushed back by a day the week after.

The September 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite will also be the go-home show for the All Out PPV on September 5th. Additionally, the September 16th episode of Dynamite will only be 1-hour but a 2-hour version will air the following night.

AEW has just announced that a limited number of fans will be permitted to attend beginning on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. Dynamite will air on Thursday next week due to the NBA Playoffs.