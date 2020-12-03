NXT Roster Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson (Photos)

The NXT roster paid tribute the late Pat Patterson during the opening segment of tonight’s show, after the legends’ unfortunate passing earlier yesterday.

The Takeover: WarGames 2020 go home edition of the show opened with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal and the whole NXT roster standing on the stage to pay tribute to the former WWE star.

They then cut to a video package on Patterson’s legendary career. The show came back to a “thank you Pat!” chant from the attendees in the Capitol Wrestling Center

Images of the wrestling legend were then displayed on led boards around the arena. You can check out some photos of the segment below:

? I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way ?#ThankYouPat #RipPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/v9zhb2yLYD — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020

Remembered for things such as being the Inaugural Intercontinental Champion and the creator of the Royal Rumble match, Pat Patterson passed away at the age of 79 earlier yesterday after a long battle with cancer at the Miami hospital.

The former champion had been involved with the wrestling business for over six decades and during his active years; he wrestled for companies such as AWA, NJPW and WWE.

After his retirement, Patterson transitioned to a backstage role in WWE and he had been working in various backstage positions for the company since 2005.