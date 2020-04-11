NXT Stable Debuts On SmackDown

The post WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw saw the NXT star Bianca Belair confirming her call up to the main roster and now another NXT team has been called up, though this time on SmackDown.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw the team of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker, collectively known as the Forgotten Sons officially joining the Blue Brand’s roster.

The newest members of the SmackDown roster went up against Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party in a tag team match which they won.

Out of these three, both Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler have pretty much started their careers in WWE. Blake reported to the Performance Center in July 2013 while Cutler made his NXT debut in June 2014.

Ryker on the other hand, first made his name while working for Impact Wrestling. He was known as Gunner in the company and he won a number of championships during his stint with the promotion from 2010 to 2015. He joined NXT in 2017.

It was Wesley Blake who first formed the tag team The Forgotten Sons with Steve Cutler in 2017 and the two were later joined by Jaxson Ryker in August 2018, making it a stable in the Black And Yellow brand.