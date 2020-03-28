NXT Star Replaces Current Champion In WrestleMania Match, Another Star Pulled

The news of Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36 made a lot of headlines yesterday and latest reports have now revealed two more names which have been removed from the show.

PWinsider is reporting that the current United States Champion Andrade suffered a rib injury on this week’s episode of Raw and he was not cleared to compete at the WrestleMania tapings which took place later in the week.

Andrade was expected to team up with Angel Garza on WrestleMania and the duo was scheduled to challenge the Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits at the event.

However, he was replaced by an NXT star in the match and Post Wrestling is reporting that former Evolve Champion Austin Theory worked as the substitute for the Mexican star.

Another star that was removed from the show is the former champion Murphy and reports state that he was “not cleared to appear,” though it doesn’t provide any further details.

Murphy was not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania but he was expected to be at ringside for the announced Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens match at the show.

It’s likely that the company had to make changes to their plans for the bout because of Murphy’s removal and it would be interesting to see if they brought in Samoa Joe to play a part in the story.