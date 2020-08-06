NXT Star Reportedly Seen As ‘The Next Big Thing’ By WWE Officials

WWE is always looking to figure out who might be their next big star and latest reports suggest that the company has very high hopes for a current NXT star.

This week’s episode of NXT featured another triple threat match between Damien Priest, Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland to determine the contender for the upcoming NXT North American Championship match.

Talking about the bout, Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Live made an interesting comment about Holland, mentioning that the WWE officials “think that he has the potential to be the next big thing.”

The wording of this assessment is very interesting as ‘The Next Big Thing’ catchphrase has long been associated with Brock Lesnar and it was used to promote The Beast Incarnate during his early WWE career.

Ridge Holland signed with WWE back in May 2018, and after making some appearances for the NXT brand, he was assigned to NXT UK.

The triple threat match at this week’s episode of the Black and Yellow brand was Ridge’s first appearance on the main NXT brand since his time in 2018.

Even though he lost the bout at this week’s show, this report suggests that WWE has high hopes regarding the English wrestler and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see a lot more of him in coming future.