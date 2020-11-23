Monday, November 23, 2020

NXT Stars Exempt From WWE’s Twitch Ban

NXT stars are free and clear to live stream

By Andrew Ravens
One of the biggest news stories to come out over the last month or so has been regarding WWE’s decision to ban their talent from using third-party platforms, most notably Cameo and Twitch. 

As a result, various stars such as AJ Styles and Cesaro have suspended their accounts until further notice. Vince McMahon even alerted talent that if they did not comply with the edict then penalties would be enforced. Zelina Vega was released from her deal due to this. 

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio this new policy currently has zero effect on talent in NXT. 

Instead, the larger focus has been on the WWE main roster. A reader asked about Adam Cole continuing to stream on his Twitch channel, which led to the news being revealed. 

Meltzer noted that rules can change at any moment and he wouldn’t be surprised if NXT stars become included in the edict.

WWE told Sports Illustrated that Vega breached her contract by starting a Cameo account. 

Since her departure, she has met with the President of SAG-AFTRA because she tweeted out that she supports unionization. During this meeting, the two sides talked about the representation of wrestlers. 

Former Democratic Presidential Nominee Andrew Yang has also publicly called out WWE and its Chairman for outdated labor practices.

