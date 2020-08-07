Friday, August 7, 2020

NXT Superstar Believes She Is A ‘Perfect Fit’ For RAW Underground

NXT Superstar Xia Li believes she is a "perfect fit" to join RAW's newest segment, RAW Underground.

By Steve Russell

One NXT Superstar believes she is a “perfect fit” for RAW’s faux-MMA segment, RAW Underground. Taking to Twitter, the black-and-gold brand’s Xia Li shared how she feels she’d be a great addition to the action.

Xia Li joined WWE’s developmental system in 2017. She competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.

- Advertisement -

Li lost a first-round matchup to the Robert Stone Brand’s recent acquisition, Mercedes Martinez. She has since become a more regular fixture on NXT and has even been a participant in 2019 and 2020’s Women’s Royal Rumble matchups.

RAW Underground

RAW Underground debuted during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. It was introduced by a returning Shane McMahon.

The segment featured several WWE Superstars participating in “shoot-style” matchups. Bouts took place on a ring with no ropes surrounding it. Dabbo-Kato, the Viking Raider’s Erik, and Dolph Ziggler all participated in winning clashes.

MVP’s Hurt Business stable eventually crashed the proceedings and proclaimed they would be taking over RAW Underground.

Although the segment would receive a mixed reaction amongst the WWE Universe, there have been some prolific supporters, including CM Punk. Punk recently expressed his love for RAW Underground, noting how he would love to see women, including Nix Jax, become involved.

Trending Articles

NXT

NXT Star Reportedly Seen As ‘The Next Big Thing’ By WWE Officials

WWE is always looking to figure out who might be their next big star and latest reports suggest that the company has...
Read more
Impact

AJ Styles Responds To Gallows & Anderson Wanting Him Back In Impact

AJ Styles has reacted to the recent news that former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows want to see him back...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/5): Pat McAfee Appears, Triple Threat, Ripley vs. Kai

The August 5, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Challenge: “Let’s Do It”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provides the voice for the character of Maui in Disney's Moana. In the film, he sings a song...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Superstar Believes She Is A ‘Perfect Fit’ For RAW Underground

One NXT Superstar believes she is a "perfect fit" for RAW's faux-MMA segment, RAW Underground. Taking to Twitter, the black-and-gold brand's Xia...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reflects On Stadium Stampede Creative Process, What The NFL Didn’t Want Them To Do

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede matchup. The match saw his Inner Circle stable clash...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Shares Which AEW Stars Have Grabbed His Attention

Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During their conversation, Cardona shared who amongst AEW's locker room...
Read more
AEW

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Receives Heat Backstage After Matt Hardy Chair Spot

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage within AEW following this week's episode of Dynamite after a steel chair spot...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy’s Injury Spot On Dynamite Was Reportedly Unplanned

While AEW is not a company to shy away from brutal and hardcore spots in matches where they are necessary, there are...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who...
Read more
WWE

Tyson Kidd’s Training Video Sparks Rumors About Potential In-Ring Return

We have seen miraculous returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge in the last few years and now a new video has sparked...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Tops 900,000 Viewers, NXT Also Up This Week

AEW Dynamite scored another decisive win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic. Courtesy of...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Challenge: “Let’s Do It”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provides the voice for the character of Maui in Disney's Moana. In the film, he sings a song...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho’s New Metal Supergroup Covers Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” (Video)

Chris Jericho has formed a new rock band comprised of some of the most talented musicians around, The Wheelblocks.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC