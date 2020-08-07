NXT Superstar Believes She Is A ‘Perfect Fit’ For RAW Underground

One NXT Superstar believes she is a “perfect fit” for RAW’s faux-MMA segment, RAW Underground. Taking to Twitter, the black-and-gold brand’s Xia Li shared how she feels she’d be a great addition to the action.

Xia Li joined WWE’s developmental system in 2017. She competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament.

Li lost a first-round matchup to the Robert Stone Brand’s recent acquisition, Mercedes Martinez. She has since become a more regular fixture on NXT and has even been a participant in 2019 and 2020’s Women’s Royal Rumble matchups.

RAW Underground

RAW Underground debuted during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. It was introduced by a returning Shane McMahon.

The segment featured several WWE Superstars participating in “shoot-style” matchups. Bouts took place on a ring with no ropes surrounding it. Dabbo-Kato, the Viking Raider’s Erik, and Dolph Ziggler all participated in winning clashes.

MVP’s Hurt Business stable eventually crashed the proceedings and proclaimed they would be taking over RAW Underground.

Although the segment would receive a mixed reaction amongst the WWE Universe, there have been some prolific supporters, including CM Punk. Punk recently expressed his love for RAW Underground, noting how he would love to see women, including Nix Jax, become involved.