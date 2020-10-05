NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Ember Moon Returns

NXT TakeOver 31 aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the Performance Center) tonight on the WWE Network. It was also announced that NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on October 28th.

TakeOver 31 Results

Damian Priest def. Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT North American Championship Kushida def. Velveteen Dream Santos Escobar def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to retain the Cruiserweight Championship Io Shirai def. Candice LeRae to retain the NXT Women’s Championship Finn Balor def. Kyle O’Reilly to retain the NXT Championship

Here are the takeaways from the show:

Damian Priest Retained The North American Title

Damian Priest defended his NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano tonight.

Match Recap: Gargano controlled the action early and beat Damian down in the corner of the ring. Damian battled back and leveled Gargano with a kick to the face. Gargano caught Priest with a kick to the knee and tried to Powerbomb Damian off the apron. Priest blocked it but Gargano rippled Damian to the floor by his arm. Johnny followed it up with a Suicide Dive and then launched Priest into the steel steps outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Gargano connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Senton off the second rope for a near fall. Priest planted Gargano with a Flatliner and then a Broken Arrow in the middle of the ring for another two count. Priest went for the Razor’s Edge but Gargano countered into a Sunset Flip Bomb for a two count.

Damian leveled Gargano with a forearm to the face and went for a kick but Gargano was ready and Clotheslined Priest out of the ring. Gargano went for another Suicide Dive but Priest caught him. Johnny escaped but Priest booted him in the leg and Gargano fell to the floor outside the ring.

Priest connected with the Razor’s Edge on the ring apron and went for the cover but Johnny kicked out at the last moment. Gargano hit Standing Sliced Bread and then a forearm to the back of Priest’s head for a two count. Johnny rolled up Priest for another near fall and then made his way to the ring apron.

Damian connected with a massive Clothesline but somehow Johnny was able to kick out at two. Gargano rolled out of the ring and Priest tried to flip on him. Johnny got out of the way and Priest crashed onto two members of the WWE security team. Gargano hit Priest with a low blow while the referee was distracted but the NXT North American Champion was able to kick out at two.

Johnny locked in the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring but Damian was able to break the hold by getting his right foot on the bottom rope. Gargano hit two Superkicks and went for a DDT but Priest countered into the Reckoning for the pinfall victory. Damian Priest is still the NXT North American Champion.

Opinion: Gargano and Priest put on a great opening match at NXT TakeOver 31. The Capitol Wrestling Center looks incredible as well.

Kushida Defeated Velveteen Dream In A Great Match

Velveteen Dream squared off against Kushida tonight at TakeOver 31.

Match Recap: Kushida went right after Velveteen Dream and unloaded a knee to the face. Dream rolled out of the ring and launched a steel chair inside. The referee ripped the chair away from Kushida and the match officially started.

Velveteen Dream chased Kushida around the ring and wound up running into a Dropkick. Kushida slammed Dream’s shoulder into the canvas and followed it up with an Atomic Drop. Velveteen sent Kushida to the outside and connected with a Flying Clothesline off the top rope.

Back in the ring, Velveteen Dream sent Kushida to the corner and hit him with a Bronco Buster. Dream applied a Sleeper Hold but Kushida was able to escape with an elbow to the face. Kushida stomped away on Velveteen Dream until the referee broke it up.

Kushida drove Dream’s shoulder into the steel post a couple times and then Dropkicked the steel steps into his arm. Kushida locked in an Armbar but Dream escaped out of the ring. Velveteen Dream poked Kushida in the eye and followed it up with a Powerbomb for a two count.

Velveteen connected with the Dream Valley Driver and made his way to the top rope. Dream hit the Purple Rainmaker but he landed on his injured arm and couldn’t go for the cover right away and Kushida kicked out at two. Dream leveled Kushida with a Clothesline and climbed back up to the top rope.

Dream posed on the top rope and didn’t realize that Kushida had gotten up. Kushida took Dream down to the mat and applied the Hoverboard Lock in the middle of the ring. Velveteen almost made it to the ropes but Kushida dragged him back to the center of the ring. Velveteen Dream hit the Dream Valley Driver but Kushida didn’t let go of the Hoverboard Lock and Velveteen had no choice but to tap out.

After the match, Kushida attacked Velveteen Dream and locked in an Armbar on his injured arm. Several referees rushed the ring and were finally able to pull Kushida off of Velveteen dream. Kushida backed away but once again attacked Dream and locked in another submission on his injured arm. A “one more time!” chant broke out as Kushida finally exited the ring.