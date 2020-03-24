NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay Matches Will Take Place On NXT TV In April

NXT TV getting a some PPV-caliber matches in April

The NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay event that was set for WrestleMania weekend is not taking place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Sports Illustrated, matches originally scheduled for Takeover: Tampa Bay will take place on NXT’s weekly Wednesday night TV show on the USA Network:

“Beginning Wednesday, April 1, NXT will add some additional excitement to its weekly TV programming by airing the matches planned for TakeOver on a weekly basis.”

Only one match had been confirmed for NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay at the time of the show’s cancelation: a ladder match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

In addition to the women’s ladder match, other bouts that were all-but-confirmed include NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa.

All of these matches are expected to be taped this week, as part of WWE’s marathon taping schedule from the Performance Center.

WWE.com has since confirmed that ‘NXT founder’ Triple H will take part in this week’s NXT broadcast to address this news.