NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay To Feature Women’s Ladder Match

NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay will see a huge women’s ladder match as the event takes place during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Since NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, WWE decided to have this match take place for their women’s division.

Per @RealKingRegal, a LADDER MATCH to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT #WomensTitle will go down at #NXTTakeOver: Tampa! pic.twitter.com/zsVQIZm3QD — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 27, 2020

Who will participate in the match will be determined by several qualifying matches that will take place on NXT in the coming weeks. No names have been revealed yet by WWE but the matches are set to begin from next Wednesday.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match on the show’s episode. It was also announced that the winner of the match from TakeOver will face the winner from WrestleMania 36 – either Ripley or Flair – at a later date.

As mentioned earlier, Flair will be challenging Ripley for her NXT Women’s title. Charlotte was in action on this week’s episode of NXT. This was her first appearance on the yellow brand since 2015. She had a match with Bianca Belair in the main event. She defeated Belair and then went on to attack her leg with a steel chair, and then put her in the Figure Eight until Ripley came to the rescue.

Apart from the number on contender women’s ladder match, no other match has been officially announced for the event. NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay will take place on Saturday, April 4, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.