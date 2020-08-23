NXT TakeOver XXX Results: New Champions Crowned, Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

NXT TakeOver: XXX aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Adam Cole battled Pat McAfee and Keith Lee defended the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross. Io Shirai put the NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Dakota Kai and there was a Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

TakeOver: XXX Results

Breezango def. Legado del Fantasma, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to become #1 Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships (Kickoff Show) Finn Balor def. Timothy Thatcher Damian Priest def. Reed, Grimes, Gargano, and Dream to capture the NXT North American Championship Adam Cole def. Pat McAfee Io Shirai def. Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Championship Karrion Kross def. Keith Lee to become the new NXT Champion

Here are 5 takeaways from TakeOver: XXX:

Finn Balor Picked Up His 12th TakeOver Victory

Finn Balor battled Timothy Thatcher in the first contest of the night.

Match Recap: Thatcher brought Balor to the canvas and slapped him across the face a couple times. Timothy went for an Arm Bar but Balor countered into an Arm Bar of his own. Both superstars battled to their feet for a moment but Thatcher took Finn right back to the mat.

Balor applied a Headlock but Thatcher quickly countered into a Headlock of his own. Finn battled to his feet but Thatcher kept the hold locked in. Balor connected with a Back Body Drop that sent Thatcher to the outside. Balor caught Thatcher with a kick to the ribs as he was trying to get back into the ring.

Timothy went to work on Balor’s knee and locked him in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Finn fought through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Thatcher continued to target Finn’s knee and then locked in a Bow and Arrow submission.

Finn broke free but Thatcher continued to wear down Balor’s knee. Balor battled back for a moment but Thatcher quickly locked in a Kimura Lock in the center of the ring. Thatcher unloaded several knee strikes to the back and midsection of Balor but Finn wouldn’t stay down.

Balor hit a Back Body Drop and followed it up with a Dropkick to Thatcher’s face. Thatcher and Balor traded punches and uppercuts in the middle of the ring. Thatcher connected with a chop but Balor dropped Timothy with a Pele Kick and both men collapsed to the canvas.

Finn hit a Double Stomp to the midsection and then locked in an Abdominal Stretch. Balor hit a Dropkick that sent Thatcher to the mat and Finn made his way to the top rope. Finn went for Coup de Grace but Thatcher got out of the way. Balor grabbed his knee in pain and Thatcher capitalized with a Half Crab in the middle of the ring.

Balor refused to submit and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Thatcher connected with a German Suplex that sent Balor flying across the ring. Timothy applied an Ankle Lock but Balor countered into another Double Stomp to the midsection. Finn followed it up with the Coup de Grace but Balor couldn’t go for the cover. Balor then hit the 1916 for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Balor and Thatcher put on a terrific wrestling match to begin TakeOver:XXX. Thatcher targeted Balor’s knee the majority of the match but Finn battled through and was able to pick up the victory at the end.

Damian Priest Captured The NXT North American Championship

Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, and Velveteen Dream competed in a Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship tonight at TakeOver: XXX.

Match Recap: Priest and Reed quickly cleared the ring and had a brief stare down. Dream got back into the ring and planted Damian with a DDT and followed it up with a Superkick to Reed. Velveteen looked for a ladder under the ring and got sent into the steel steps by Cameron Grimes.

Cameron pulled out a tiny ladder from under the ring and Priest hit him with a Clothesline. Priest grabbed a normal-sized ladder and slid it into the ring. Grimes leveled Damian with a boot to the face as Gargano tried to set up the ladder. Priest booted Gargano in the face and then got planted with a Suplex from Reed.

Priest and Dream set up ladders in the ring and started climbing but Grimes shoved them over. Grimes got leveled by Reed as Dream sent Priest out of the ring. Reed sent Dream to the canvas and hit him with a Senton.

Johnny tried to team up with Grimes and Dream but took the opportunity to sneak up the ladder. Dream and Grimes caught him and dragged him back down to the canvas. Dream made his way to the top rope and Johnny launched a ladder onto his face. Reed then hit everyone with a Splash in the corner and joined Dream on the turnbuckle. Everyone got back up and it resulted in a Tower of Doom that sent all the superstars to the canvas.

Gargano was the first up and set up the ladder under the title. Priest knocked Gargano out of the ring and made his way up the ladder. Dream brought him down but Priest caught Velveteen with a boot to the face. Gargano hit Priest with a Superkick but once again got thrown out of the ring by Dream.

Johnny got back in the ring and hit Dream with the ladder. Velveteen launched the ladder at Johnny but Gargano ducked and the ladder hit Priest outside the ring. Bronson Reed then leveled Grimes, Dream, and Gargano with a Suicide Dive outside the ring.

Cameron Grimes brought a ladder into the ring but Priest booted him to the mat. Priest ran across the ladder against the ropes and flipped onto Gargano and Reed outside the ring. Candice LeRae came down to check on Gargano and then prevented Grimes from climbing the ladder. Candice shoved the ladder over as Grimes shouted at her.

Candice slapped Grimes a few times and then Johnny hit Cameron with a ladder to the face. LeRae hit Grimes with a Hurricanrana that sent him on top of Priest, Reed, and Dream outside the ring. Johnny started climbing but Reed met him at the top of the ladder. Bronson hit Gargano with a headbutt and reached for the title. LeRae hopped on his back and Reed decided to hit Johnny with a Splash off the top of the ladder with Candice on his back.

Bronson made his way up the ladder once again but Priest made his way up the other side. Grimes set up another ladder in the corner as Reed was knocked off the ladder. Grimes hopped to the other ladder and sent Damian to the mat. Cameron tried to hit Dream with a ladder but he ducked.

Dream set up a ladder from the ropes to the third rung of the ladder in the middle of the ring. Priest knocked Dream off the ladder but turned around into a Double Stomp from Grimes. Cameron climbed to the top but Gargano climbed up the other ladder. Johnny planted Grimes with a Powerbomb onto the ladder and Cameron rolled out of the ring.

Velveteen hit the Dream Valley Driver that slammed Gargano on top of Priest outside the ring. Back in the ring, Dream climbed up a ladder but Reed shoved it over and Velveteen crashed through a table outside the ring. Reed made his way to the top of the ladder but Grimes launched a ladder onto his face. Grimes climbed to the top but Gargano joined him up there. Johnny grabbed the title but Priest grabbed the other side. Damian knocked Gargano off the ladder and took the title. Damian Priest is the new NXT North American Champion.

Opinion: This match was complete chaos and a ton of fun to watch. There were several spots where I have no idea how someone didn’t get injured. Gargano’s Powerbomb to Grimes on the ladder looked rough for both superstars. My favorite moment was Dream flying out of the ring and crashing through a table behind the barricade. Priest is incredibly talented and hopefully will have a good run with the NXT North American Championship.