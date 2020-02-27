NXT To Air Live From WWE Performance Center On March 11

NXT’s March 11 episode is set to air on USA Network live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The episode which will air two weeks later was announced on this week’s NXT episode at Full Sail University. Triple H appeared on the episode and announced that the episode from WWE Performance Center will be a Fan Appreciation Event. Full Sail wouldn’t be able to host the NXT episode on March 11 because WWE will be hosting the Hall of Fame event from March 8 to 13.

Free tickets were made available for the show and they sold out quickly. The event was sold out as soon as the tickets went live on sale, according to Lords of Pain.

In February 2019, a WWE Halftime Heat match took place at the WWE Performance Center. The team of Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano.

No matches have been announced for the March 11 episode yet, but a women’s number one contender ladder match will be held at TakeOver: Tampa to determine who will become the number one contender to Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair’s NXT Women’s Championship.

