NXT Takeover Will Have A “New Look” This Sunday At WWE PC

WWE’s NXT brand has been filming shows in their longtime home of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. According to a report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling, however, the brand will now be moving into the WWE Performance Center for the foreseeable future.

The change will begin with this weekend’s NXT Takeover 31. Triple H noted on a media call to promote the show that beginning with this weekend’s show NXT “will have a unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn’t been done, so far.” He would continue to refer to the new look as “game-changing.”

Following Takeover, NXT will stay in the Performance Center as will episodes of 205 Live. Whatever new look Triple H referred to on the conference call will likely apply to episodes of those two shows moving forward as well.

