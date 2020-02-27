NXT: Two Steel Cage Matches Set For Next Week

NXT’s March 4 episode will feature two steel cage matches on the same night.

On this week’s NXT, The Velveteen Dream said that he wants the steel cage left up so he can make Roderick Strong experience how it feels. He urged NXT General Manager William Regal to book a steel cage match between them. Strong accepted Dream’s challenge and sent the message that he is going to end him.

It was announced in the episode that Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong will face off each other inside of a steel cage on next week’s episode. This would be the second steel cage match after the already confirmed bout between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

Velveteen Dream and Strong rivalry resumed after Dream’s return to NXT three weeks ago. Dream insulted Strong’s family and faced him in last week’s main event. He was able to defeat Strong, however, he was attacked by Undisputed Era shortly after the match.

The steel cage match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai was made official from the fallout of their street fight that took place at NXT TakeOver: Portland. The match had ended with Raquel Gonzales interfering in the match and helping Kai win.

It will be interesting to see how NXT’s ratings will fare against AEW Dynamite. Dynamite will also see the debut of Lance Archer, so there’s something to look forward to on both programs.