NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday

NXT will air on Tuesday night at 8pm (Eastern) on the USA Network for the next two weeks. The USA Network website has been updated to reflect that NXT is airing on Tuesday, September 1st and Tuesday, September 8th.

NXT is being pre-empted for NHL hockey. In an effort to make sure fans tune in, WWE is billing this coming Tuesday’s show as a “Super Tuesday” special. It will be a historic broadcast that will feature a 4-way Iron Match to crown a new NXT Champion. The competitors will be Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa and Adam Cole.

The title was vacated by Karrion Kross last week due to a shoulder injury he sustained at Takeover XXX.

On the other side of the Wednesday Night War, AEW Dynamite returns home to its usual Wednesday night time slot this coming week. NXT had a chance to run unopposed in its usual time slot for the past two weeks. AEW will have that same opportunity the next two weeks.

The next two unopposed editions of AEW Dynamite will be the the weeks before and after the big All Out pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, September 5th.

AEW will now have a chance to show what they can do airing in their normal time slot unopposed for 2 consecutive weeks.

The next time NXT and AEW run head-to-head will be Wednesday, September 16th.