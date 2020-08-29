Saturday, August 29, 2020

NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday

By Michael Reichlin
AEW vs. NXT
AEW vs. NXT

NXT will air on Tuesday night at 8pm (Eastern) on the USA Network for the next two weeks. The USA Network website has been updated to reflect that NXT is airing on Tuesday, September 1st and Tuesday, September 8th.

NXT is being pre-empted for NHL hockey. In an effort to make sure fans tune in, WWE is billing this coming Tuesday’s show as a “Super Tuesday” special. It will be a historic broadcast that will feature a 4-way Iron Match to crown a new NXT Champion. The competitors will be Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa and Adam Cole.

- Advertisement -

The title was vacated by Karrion Kross last week due to a shoulder injury he sustained at Takeover XXX.

On the other side of the Wednesday Night War, AEW Dynamite returns home to its usual Wednesday night time slot this coming week. NXT had a chance to run unopposed in its usual time slot for the past two weeks. AEW will have that same opportunity the next two weeks.

The next two unopposed editions of AEW Dynamite will be the the weeks before and after the big All Out pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, September 5th.

AEW will now have a chance to show what they can do airing in their normal time slot unopposed for 2 consecutive weeks.

The next time NXT and AEW run head-to-head will be Wednesday, September 16th.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville's recent challenges outside of the ring...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Superstar Challenges Nick Aldis For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV

The NWA is embarking on a new period in its history beginning September 15th, 2020. The promotion has partnered with the United...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Payback

The card for Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event has been finalized, which means the final odds are out. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
AEW

NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday

NXT will air on Tuesday night at 8pm (Eastern) on the USA Network for the next two weeks. The USA Network...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Bruce Prichard For ‘Comical’ Retribution Storyline

Former WWE writer and polarising figure Vince Russo recently commented on the WWE 'Retribution' angle. The Retribution have...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Reportedly To Receive A Big Push

WWE has reportedly heard much of the social media buzz surrounding Naomi as of late. In recent months, the hashtag "#NaomiDeservesBetter" has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On “Bungled” WWF Invasion Angle

In 2001, WWE featured the infamous Invasion angle. After both WCW and ECW went out of business, WWE worked them into their...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On WCW’s Policy For Hiring ECW Wrestlers

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast talking about hiring wrestlers from ECW to bring into WCW. According...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Superstar Challenges Nick Aldis For NWA’s 1st Weekly PPV

The NWA is embarking on a new period in its history beginning September 15th, 2020. The promotion has partnered with the United...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Meiji Jingu Stadium for their first outdoor wrestling event in 21 years, as the Summer Struggle 2020...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
WWE

Updated Card for WWE Payback (New Match)

A new match has been announced for the WWE  Payback PPV this Sunday.  Baron Corbin vs. Matt Riddle in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC