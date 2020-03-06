Nyla Rose Admits ‘Online Flak’ Helped Motivate Her After Title Win

Nyla Rose defeated former champion Riho to claim the AEW Women’s Championship a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Not everyone was happy about her victory, however. Speaking with TV Insider, Rose spoke about AEW’s attitude towards having a transgender Women’s Champion. She also addressed the backlash she has received, admitting that the “online flak” has helped motivate her.

Rose explained how AEW doesn’t make her transgenderism a “checkmark.” Instead, it’s just one of those things that is simply there. She noted how “Everyone knows about it, but nobody talks about it. That’s not a matter of us wanting to be hush-hush or hide this. They’re not making it a thing because it shouldn’t be a thing. You are a person and a performer first. That’s what I love so much and makes me feel so proud to be part of this company because they are helping normalize these ideals.”

Nyla Rose On “Onlike Flak”

When it comes to her championship win, Nyla reflected on her first promo after having won the belt. She confessed that she was well aware of the online reaction to her.

“Some of the motivation came from a lot of the online flak you see out there. A lot of pushback. That added fuel to the fire,” Rose said. “I was trying to wrap everything up and have it make sense. I wanted to keep it short and sweet and to the point. I wanted to put all the competition on notice that I’m not going to take this lightly. I’m not going to take anything lying down.”

Nyla Rose recently defended her AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW Revolution.