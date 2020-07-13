Nyla Rose Talks About Being Hired By AEW, Not Being A ‘Check Box’

Nyla Rose has reflected on being hired for AEW and how it's important to her that she's not just a "check box" for the company.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose has explained how she came to be hired by All Elite Wrestling. She shared her story during an interview with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on AEW’s official podcast, Unrestricted.

When reflecting on her initial hiring, Rose was asked about how Kenny Omega first reached out to her. It was explained how nobody was aware that Rose was transgender when they first approached.

Nyla Rose explained how she wasn’t asked to join AEW just to fill a “check box.” Being approached on her own merits as a professional wrestler was “the biggest compliment” for her.

“It made me feel really good because they didn’t see me as a check box, like, ok, we got one of those. They were like, we like this chick. We like what she does in the ring. We want to put her on television and we want that with us,” Rose said. “Well, at the time, there was no television, but you know what I’m saying. They knew it was happening. I didn’t know it was happening.”

“The Native Beast” recently revealed how she has hired a manager to help her in-ring career and AEW championship aspirations. Nyla Rose made the announcement during Fyter Fest Night Two.